Gardaí appeal for public help to find four missing children

Gardaí have appealed for public help in finding four children from the same family who have been missing for almost three weeks.

Thomas Connors (12), Ann Connors (10), Margaret Connors ( 7) and Helen Connors (2) have been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin area since May 6th.

Gardaí say they are trying to establish their whereabouts of the Connors children.

“An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns about the well-being of these four children," the Garda said in a statement.

The children may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom, gardai said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-6667600 , the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.–PA