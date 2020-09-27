Gardaí appeal for information on rape of teenager in Co Mayo playground

Gardaí have made a public appeal for information on the rape of a teenage girl in a playground in Mayo on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Lowpark area of Charleston during the afternoon.

Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was near Lowpark or the town’s Square between 2pm and 8pm is asked to come forward.

The girl has received medical treatment and is to make a statement to gardaí. A forensic examination of the scene has been concluded. Gardaí from Claremorris are leading the investigation.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to the rape of a teenage girl that is reported to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown, Co. Mayo, on 26/09/2020,” a spokesman said.

“Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”