Gardaí appeal for information on girl (17) missing from Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are trying to locate a 17-year-old who has been missing since Saturday.

Katie Blake, who is been missing from Callan, Co Kilkenny, is described as being 5ft 8in in height, of thin build with long black hair with pink streaks.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Katie is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the Garda said in a statement.