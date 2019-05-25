Gardaí appeal for information on bicycle following Darndale murder

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on a bicycle suspected of being connected to a murder in north Dublin earlier this week.

Jordan Davis (23) was fatally shot in the head in a laneway at Marigold Road, Darndale, at 4pm on Wednesday in a suspected drug-related attack. He was wheeling his baby son in a buggy at the time.

On Saturday, An Garda Síochána appealed for information on an orange Fuji Nevada mountain bike believed to be connected to the murder. The bicycle was recovered on Belcamp Lane on Wednesday following the murder.

The bike was described by gardaí as having a rear mudguard, a set of black Vera wheels, and a black saddle with yellow stripes.

Gardaí said they would like to speak to anyone who may have had this type of bicycle stolen in the recent past; anyone who saw or spoke to any person on a similar bike in the Darndale area in the days leading up to the murder, or who knows where this bicycle was in the days leading up to the murder; anyone who saw this bicycle in the Darndale area between the hours of 3.30pm-4.30pm on the day of the murder, and anyone who saw this bicycle subsequently being abandoned on Belcamp Lane.

Gardaí said they would also like to speak to any drivers who were in the Darndale area, including Belcamp Lane and the Malahide Road, between the hours of 3.30pm and 4.30pm on the date in question and who may have possession of dashcam footage from their vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.