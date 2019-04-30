Gardaí appeal for information following serious assault in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault in Dublin that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The assault occurred at approximately 10.25pm on Friday April 26th, when a 44-year-old man was attacked by a lone male on Prices Lane, Dublin 2.

The injured man is currently receiving treatment at St James Hospital.

Gardaí said the suspect in the investigation made his way onto Aston Quay near its junction with Bedford Row, where he removed items of his clothing and appears to have laid down on the street.

His behaviour attracted public attention and investigating gardaí understand that this man may have been recorded on mobile phones.

“We are appealing to anyone who has mobile phone footage and to drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Pearse St Garda Station on 01-666 9012, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” said a spokesman.