Gardaí appeal for information about Mary Boyle’s disappearance

Detectives have launched a renewed bid to solve the Republic’s longest-running missing person case.

It has been 41 years since the disappearance of six-year-old schoolgirl Mary Boyle from Co Donegal.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance with the case.

Mary disappeared on March 18th, 1977, from Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. She had been following her uncle who had gone to a neighbour’s house to return a ladder. Half-way through the journey she told her uncle she was turning back, and was never seen again.

The Garda said the investigation “remains live and ongoing at this time”.

Last weekend, demonstrators at a silent protest in Stranorlar, including Mary’s twin sister Ann, called for an inquest to be held into her death.

Detectives have asked anyone “with tangible evidence to help advance this investigation and bring some comfort to the Boyle family” to come forward.

Detectives can be contacted at Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 9858530 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.