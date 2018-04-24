Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Chinese man

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help to locate a missing Chinese national who was visiting his daughter in Ireland.

YanFun Sun, who is 78-years-old, has been missing since Monday, and was last seen in Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin. Gardaí are concerned as the man does not speak English, suffers from memory loss, and has no knowledge of the area.

Mr Sun was in Ireland visiting his daughter, he left her home in Dun Laoghaire at 8pm on Monday and has not been seen since.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in trying to locate the elderly man. Gardaí described Mr Sun as being 5’ 9, of a slight build, with grey hair and wearing glasses.

“When last seen Mr Sun was wearing a black baseball cap inscribed with ‘Fitzwilliam Casino’, dark blue sleeveless jacket, grey top. Black trousers and brown shoes,” a garda spokesman said.

“Mr Sun’s family and Gardaí are very concerned for him,” the spokesman said.

Anyone who has seen Mr Sun or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.