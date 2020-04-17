Gardaí appeal for dash cam footage in Ballybough stabbing inquiry

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal Dublin stabbing as a teenager arrested over the incident in Ballybough House flats on Wednesday night remains in custody.

The man (20) who was stabbed to death has been named locally as Glen Osborne. From Taafe Place, Ballybough, Mr Osborne died shortly after he was stabbed once in the upper body outside Ballybough House just before 10pm.

A 16-year-old boy, who is understood to be from the same north inner city Dublin area, was arrested by gardaí.

They believe the stabbing occurred after a confrontation involving several youths in a carpark outside the flats complex. Mr Osborne and his partner were expecting their first child in a few months. He worked in a retail outlet in the city centre.

On Friday morning gardaí appealed for witnesses to the crime or those with information to come forward. They particularly interested in speaking to any taxi drivers or other drivers with dash cam footage of the Ballybough area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Searches and door-to-door inquiries took place yesterday, and some evidence has been recovered.

The scene of the fatal stabbing is overlooked by many flats, and gardaí are eager to speak to anyone with information. The scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

A Garda spokeswoman called on anyone with information on the killing to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600 or the the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.