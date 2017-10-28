Gardaí appeal after man stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed “multiple” times in Limerick.

The stabbing occurred at about 2.30am on Ballycummin Road, Raheen, on the south side of the city.

Gardaí said the injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, Dooradoyle, where his condition is unknown.

“He has a fair few wounds...multiple stab wounds,” a Garda source added.

Gardai said the injured man is aged in his 30s and that no arrests had yet being made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340.