Gardaí appeal after attack on teenager in Dublin

An appeal has been made for information on an attack involving a teenager who became seriously ill after he returned home with head injuries in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí say the 17-year-old was set upon at Rowlagh Gardens, in Dublin 22 in an incident that involved a number of people outside a house.

The victim then went home, but his condition deteriorated and he was taken by ambulance for medical attention. He is now at Beaumont Hospital where his injuries have been described as serious.

No arrests have been made in relation to the attack although gardaí have commenced an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything at Rowlagh Gardens between 1am and 2am to contact the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on (01) 666 7300 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.