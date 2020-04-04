Gang throw objects from car in bid to flee pursuing gardaí

A gang tried to put gardaí off their trail by throwing items out of their car during a pursuit in Co Donegal on Friday night.

The suspects failed to stop for gardaí at a checkpoint near Lifford and sped off.

Gardaí then pursued the car towards St Johnston.

In their bid to get away, those in the car threw a number of items out as gardaí gave chase.

The car was eventually brought to a halt through use of a stinger device and three suspects were arrested. It emerged that the driver was under the influence of cocaine and had previously been disqualified from driving.

Nobody was injured during the high-speed pursuit, which took place over a number of kilometres.

The Armed Support Unit, Divisional Drugs Unit and Road Policing units from Letterkenny and Buncrana, along with gardaí­ from Raphoe, Carrigans and Ballybofey, all assisted in the chase.

Those arrested are understood to be from Northern Ireland.

One of the three was released on bail, while the other two appeared at a special court sitting today. The two have been further remanded in custody.