Further petrol bomb attacks as crime gang feud escalates in Drogheda

There were further petrol bomb attacks on Thursday night as the crime gang feud escalates in Drogheda.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating a series of such incidents in recent weeks related to an ongoing feud between crime gangs.

What appears to be petrol bomb was set alight next to a car at Brabazen Hall in the village of Termonfeckin near Drogheda at about 10.50pm on Thursday. There was no damage to vehicle other than smoke damage.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire in the porch of a house at Moneymore in Drogheda at 11.25pm.

Three people were asleep in the house at the time of the incident but no one was injured.

Gardaí said there was an attempt to burn a prefabricated shop unit at Moneymore in Drogheda a short time earlier at 11.20pm.

The fire was put out before gardaí­ arrived and no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday night, gardaí said a petrol bomb was thrown through a window into the front room of a house.

The house targeted is at Laurence’s Park, near the Moneymore estate, the centre of a series of disturbances in recent months.

A feud involving two organised crime gangs has led to a sharp increase in violence in Drogheda in recent months, particularly around the Moneymore estate area.

There have been a number of arson attacks, a pipe-bomb attack and an abduction in which a young man was beaten and stabbed.