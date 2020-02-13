Funeral of teen feud victim Keane Mulready-Woods taking place in Drogheda

The funeral of Keane Mulready-Woods, who was brutally murdered nearly a month ago, is due to take place on Thursday in Drogheda.

The 17-year-old’s funeral mass is being held in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, Drogheda at 11am.

Gardaí believe Mulready-Woods was killed in Drogheda on January 12th. His body was dismembered in what is believed to be connected to the ongoing criminal feud in the Co Louth town.

Limbs discovered in a bag in Darndale in north Dublin were later confirmed as those of Mulready-Woods. More remains were discovered in a stolen car found ablaze on a laneway near Croke Park in Dublin’s north inner city early.

DNA testing carried out on the remains confirmed they were those of the teenager, who was last seen at about 6pm in Drogheda on January 12th.

Gardaí said in late January that some of the teenager’s remains had yet to be located.

Last month some 4,000 people marched through Drogheda and heard politicians excoriated for their alleged lack of action over illegal drugs.

“We are about the business of taking back control of our town” from the criminals, Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Bell of the Labour Party told a crowd gathered in front of St Peter’s Church on West Street.

He said residents would not fail to rid “our cities of those who, as of today, are convinced they are invincible.”