Funeral of murder victim Derek Coakley-Hutch takes place

The funeral is taking place in Dublin of Kinahan-Hutch murder victim Derek Coakley-Hutch amid a major Garda security operation.

The 27-year-old father of two was shot dead in Dublin 10 days ago, the 14th victim of the gangland feud.

Family members and other mourners led the cortege to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Seán McDermott Street where a large crowd had gathered for the funeral Mass. His burial is set for Glasnevin Cemetery immediately afterwards.

He was waked at his family home in Buckingham St Upper, in the north inner city, on Tuesday evening.

A significant Garda operation involving a front-line of uniformed unarmed members was due to police the funeral, burial and the social gatherings later in the day.

The Garda Public Order Unit, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit have been drafted in to be on standby should trouble flare.

The funeral takes place just hours after the killing of Hutch associate Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux (27) on the North Strand in Dublin city.

Mr Molyneux, who was due to have helped to carry Mr Coakley-Hutch’s coffin at Wednesday’s funeral, had been warned by the Garda his life was at risk due to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Gardaí believe he was killed as part of another dispute that has already claimed two lives in Ballymun.