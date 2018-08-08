Fully loaded: Truck driver 11 times over limit had bottle of wine opened in cab

A man driving a truck on the wrong side of the road was 11 times over the drink driving limit and had an opened bottle of wine in his cab, gardaí said.

Garda traffic officers stopped the driver of the articulated truck in Cloontuskert, Co Roscommon at 3.10pm on Tuesday.

In a Tweet, gardaí said the driver was arrested, adding: “Driver on incorrect side of road. Vehicle stopped, driver had bottle of wine open beside him.” They added that he was not wearing seatbelt.

He was subsequently taken to Roscommon Garda Station and was discovered to be 11 times over the drink driving limit.

The man is expected to appear in court.