Fresh appeal over Trevor Deely 19 years after he went missing

A renewed appeal has been made by the Garda for information on missing person Trevor Deely the 19th anniversary of his disappearance.

In a statement on Saturday, the Garda said detectives at Pearse Street Garda station are appealing for any information that could assist the investigation.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation.”

On December 7th 2000, Trevor Deely (22) attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2. Afterwards he proceeded to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8th. The weather on the night was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.

At 3.35am, on December 8th, he called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2. CCTV footage of the rear entrance of the premises at 03.35am shows an unknown male conversing with Trevor Deely at the back gate of the BIAM building.

“This male has never been identified,” gardaí noted.

Trevor Deely was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. Approximately 30 seconds later a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as him.

Mr Deely was described as 6’1”, of slim build, with short red/brown hair, and of fair complexion. When last sighted he was wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket, carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

An intensive Garda search took place for Mr Deely on a site at Chapelizod for six weeks in August and September of 2017. His siblings Mark and Michele described the dig as “a pretty horrendous experience” for the family.

The family has expressed hope that modern DNA extraction technology could be used to generate some leads which would finally help trace his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to Pearse Street Garda Station on (01) 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.