French student robbed at knifepoint during raid at Limerick house

Gardaí are investigating after two males allegedly robbed a French student at knifepoint in Limerick.

The incident occurred at a house in Shannonvale, on the Old Cratloe Road near to the Limerick Institute of Technology.

Gardaí said they arrested a male juvenile who was “hiding” near the scene, while a second male is still at large.

Sources said two males entered the house at about 7am and armed themselves with what the sources said was a knife and a “meat cleaver”.

They said the raiders threatened one of the occupants, a 22-year old male French student.

It is understood one of the other two occupants in the house contacted gardaí during the incident. The raiders fled with a small amount of cash.

“Gardaí­ have arrested a juvenile in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred on the 22nd September 2019 in Shannonvale, Limerick,” a Garda statement said

“Shortly after 7am, gardaí­ from Mayorstone Park received a report of a burglary in progress where two men had entered the house and then armed themselves with what was believed to be a knife.”

“Gardaí­ immediately responded and on their arrival two males fled from the scene in the direction of Caherdavin.

“An extensive search was conducted of the area and a juvenile was discovered hiding in the Shannonvale area. He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

“The occupant of the house was not injured during the incident. The second male involved is still being sought by gardaí.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.