French court finds Ian Bailey guilty of murdering Sophie Toscan du Plantier

English journalist, Ian Bailey has been found guilty by a court in Paris of the murder of French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier almost a quarter of a century after her badly beaten body was found near holiday home in West Cork.

A new arrest warrant will be issued following the verdict.

Mr Bailey (62) from the Prairie Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork was convicted in his absence by the three judges of the Cour d’Assises of Paris of the voluntary homicide of mother of one, Ms Toscan du Plantier (39) at her holiday home in Toormore on December 23rd, 1996. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Judge Frederique Aline delivered the verdict at the end of a 35-minute judgment. She and her colleagues, Judge Didier Forton and Judge Geraldine Detienne took five hours to convicted Mr Bailey of the offence following three days of evidence and legal submissions at the Cour d’Assises sitting in the historic Palais de Justice in the centre of Paris.

There were emotional scenes in the dark wood paneled courtroom when Judge Aline read out the verdict before a packed courtroom which included Ms Toscan du Plantier’s only son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud (38) and her father, Georges.

Ms Toscan do Plantier’s two brothers, Bertrand and Stephane as well as her aunt, Marie Madeleine Opalka and her uncles, Jean Pierre and Michel Gazeau, who campaigned for Mr Bailey to be tried in France ,all embraced each other as the verdict was read out.

Mr Bailey had earlier revealed that he would not be commenting on the outcome referring all media queries to his solicitor, Frank Buttimer who had earlier referred to the French trial – at which Mr Bailey was not legally represented – as “nothing more than a show trial”.

Mr Bailey was twice arrested and questioned by gardaí about the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier but was never charged in relation to her death and a solicitor in the DPP’s office recommended no prosecution in 2001 saying there was insufficient evidence to merit a charge.

Mr Bailey, who was born in Manchester and moved to West Cork in the early 1990s, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier and has denied that he ever made any admissions that he killed as has been stated in the French trial and other court hearings in Ireland.