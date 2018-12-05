Freddie 'Stakeknife' Scappaticci pleads guilty to animal porn possession

Freddie Scappaticci, the man widely named as the British army’s IRA informer ‘Stakeknife’, has admitted two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

The court heard the charges related to at least 329 images, including those involving animals. There were no images involving children.

Scappaticci (72) appeared briefly before Westminster magistrates court in central London to admit the charges. He was wearing a blue fleece and green tracksuit bottoms.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot sentenced Scappaticci to three months in custody, suspended for 12 months.

The magistrate said: “You have not been before the court for 50 years, and that’s good character in my book.”

Scappaticci has always strongly denied claims that he was ‘Stakeknife’, a high-ranking military mole in the IRA’s so-called ‘nutting squad’, an internal security unit which interrogated and murdered suspected spies during the Northern Ireland conflict. - PA