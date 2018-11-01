Francis Brennan’s hotel urged to pay €90,000 to ex-manager

The Labour Court has recommended that the Brennan brothers’ five-star Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry, pay €90,000 to a general manager sacked in April.

The unnamed general manager (GM) took up his post in January of this year but was fired by hotel managing director (MD) John Brennan in April during the GM’s probationary period.

The man then brought an unfair dismissal claim to the Labour Court.

The court has now found that he was denied natural justice in his dismissal and that procedures adopted in the termination of his employment were seriously flawed.

As a result, the Labour Court has recommended that the Park Hotel pay the claimant €90,000 in a full and final settlement of his claim.

However, the recommendation is not binding.

On Thursday, John Brennan said: “We note the findings of the Labour Court recommendation. However, they are not binding and employment was terminated within the probationary period.”

Mr Brennan said that, in their time at the Park Hotel since 1981, himself and his brother Francis “have never had an unfair dismissal case taken against us before this”.

Mr Brennan added: “We have never terminated employment in the probationary period before and have a very good working relationship with all of our 70 employees.”

‘Headhunted’

In the case, the GM said that he was “headhunted” by the Park Hotel; that he moved from Dublin to Kenmare to take up the role on January 28th, 2018, and that he was dismissed without warning by the MD on April 27th, 2018.

In response, the Park Hotel disputed that the employee had been head-hunted, and argued that the MD had been entitled to dismiss the GM and that the contract of employment unequivocally provides that either party can terminate it during the probationary period by giving written notice.

The GM told the Labour Court that he was dismissed without warning on April 27th, when the MD called him to a meeting and informed him that “this was not working out” and asked him to leave with immediate effect.

In its findings, the Labour Court stated that there was no reason to doubt the worker’s assertion that his reputation was seriously damaged by the actions of his then employer.

In the recommendation, the Labour Court stated that it was satisfied that the worker was not provided with details of any performance issues; no warning was given that his employment was in jeopardy; he was not afforded the right to representation; he was not provided with reasons for his dismissal, and he was not afforded an opportunity to reply.

It concluded: “Therefore, the court is satisfied that he was denied natural justice.”