Frances Fitzgerald appears before Charleton tribunal

Former minister for justice Frances Fitzgerald is due to give evidence to the Charleton tribunal on Wednesday.

Ms Fitzgerald resigned as tánaiste and minister last year to save the Government from collapse after Fianna Fáil sought her removal from office. This followed controversy over the Garda legal strategy employed against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe at the the O’Higgins inquiry.

Ms Fitzgerald said she did not remember an email that brought to her attention plans by former garda commissioner Nóirin O’Sullivan to question the motivation of Sgt McCabe at the inquiry.

Ms Fitzgerald resigned when further emails sent to her on the subject were revealed. However, she insisted she knew nothing about the Garda strategy, and was supported by her Cabinet colleagues including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The O’Higgins commission investigated claims relating to the the operation of the Cavan/Monaghan Division of An Garda Síochána.

It reported in 2016 and, while not upholding allegations of corruption, it did uphold allegations of inaction and malpractice by gardaí in serious cases.

The Charleton tribunal is now investigating whether unjustified grounds were used by Ms O’Sullivan at the commission hearings to discredit Sgt McCabe.

On Tuesday, the tribunal heard evidence from Chris Quattrociocchi, who was private secretary to Ms Fitzgerald in the Department of Justice in May 2016.