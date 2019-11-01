Fourteen to appear in Drogheda court on drug charges

Fourteen people suspected of trafficking drugs in the Drogheda area are due to appear before Drogheda District Court on Friday morning following a Garda operation in the Co Louth town.

Gardaí­ arrested the suspects during an operation when 35 “purchases” of controlled substances, including heroin, cannabis and other drugs of varying value, were made by undercover officers.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Polygon, the codename for an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs on the streets of Drogheda which began earlier this year.

The initiative is part of the ongoing Garda investigation into organised crime in the Co Louth town.

Gardaí said the operation involved local detective and crime units working with members of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

“There will be no let-up in the efforts of An Garda Síochána to reassure the people of Drogheda that those involved in this type of criminality will be targeted in every way possible and brought to justice,” said chief superintendent Christy Mangan.