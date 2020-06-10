Fourteen dogs stolen during burglary at house in Co Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a burglary at a house in Co Limerick in which 14 dogs were stolen.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. A black car was seen leaving the home in Tullig, Drumcollogher, at about midday on the date in question.

It was later reported that 14 dogs, consisting of bichon frise, Cavalier King Charles, Jack Russell and cavachon breeds, had been stolen from kennels at the back of the house.

The family who were burgled are said to be deeply upset, as they had owned some of the dogs for years. Some of the dogs involved had already been sold and were waiting to be collected by their new owners in the coming weeks.

The dogs are believed to be worth about €8,000, but are said to have a sentimental value that is irreplaceable.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the black car, particularly road users with video footage, or who may have been offered the dogs to contact them in Newcastlewest on 069-20650, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or at any Garda station.