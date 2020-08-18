Four PSNI officers left injured as police vehicles are rammed

Four police officers were left injured after their vehicles were rammed in south Co Armagh.

Police on patrol on Finnegans Road, Jonesborough, were alerted to the manner in which a silver-coloured Ford Transit van was being driven at about 11.45pm on Monday.

The van subsequently rammed the first police vehicle, forcing it off the road, with two officers sustaining minor injuries.

As the van continued, officers in another police vehicle tried to stop it, and the van collided with that vehicle, lifting it off the ground. Another two officers were injured in that second ramming.

Following the incident a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences, including handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

Supt Jane Humphries, district commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, said: “Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today.

“We have also had to take two police vehicles off the road so they can be examined for roadworthiness, which affects our service delivery.

“There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicles, which is substantial.”

The PSNI has issued an appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who captured relevant footage, to contact police on 101. – PA