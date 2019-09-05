Four people detained over Dublin shooting, gardaí say

Four people have been detained by gardaí following a shooting in Dublin on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old victim was shot up to ten times in his car in the suburb of Lucan at about 1.50pm.

Gardaí believe his attackers were waiting for him close to his home at Griffeen Glen Park and have been trying to establish if the incident was linked to a fatal shooting in the city earlier this year.

On Thursday evening, gardaí said four people are now in detention but did not give any further details.

They have appealed for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity between 8pm and 9pm at the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, Co Kildare to make contact.

They have also asked motorists who travelled along this route at the same time and who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

In particular, they are seeking witnesses to two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan; Elm Way, Lucan; Liffey Road; Liffey Valley Park, Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray or any unusual activity in this area over the last five days.

It is believed the victim’s Toyota car was rammed by a van used by his would-be killers before a gunman fired up to 10 shots, mostly through the driver-side windscreen.

Children were gathered at the scene at the time of the attack and others were returning home from school.

Despite being shot in the arms, upper body and face, the victim ran to a neighbour’s house for help. He was later taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where his condition was critical.

The van used in the incident, and another vehicle, were later discovered at the nearby Esker estate in Lucan. A firearm was recovered in the burnt-out shell of one of the vehicles.

One line of inquiry is that the attack may have links to the murder of David “Chen” Lynch at the Foxdene estate about 2km away last March.