Four motorists arrested at Dublin Port Tunnel

Four motorists were arrested for dangerous driving and toll evasion at Dublin’s Port Tunnel on Thursday, as part of a targeted operation by road policing units.

Three of the drivers were allegedly found to have drugs in their systems when they were tested at the roadside following dangerous driving. Cannabis showed up in two of the results, while the third driver allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

A fourth motorist was flagged down and arrested on East Wall Road after allegedly having “shunted” the toll barrier aside to evade payment.

Two Dublin road policing units carried out the checkpoint at the Dublin Port Tunnel Control Centre as part of ‘Operation Daylight’, which aims to catch motorists who repeatedly speed, tailgate and evade toll payments.

The ‘Operation Daylight’ initiative combines the efforts of An Garda Síochána, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the tunnel’s operating company, Egis, to tackle persistently dangerous drivers in the tunnel and on motorways.

All four drivers appeared before Dublin District Courts charged with offences under the Road Traffic Acts.

A Garda spokesman said: “All four motorists have since appeared before Dublin District Courts charged with offences under the Road Traffic Acts. The operation is ongoing.”