Four men to appear in court over abduction of QIH executive Kevin Lunney

Four men are due to appear in court in Co Cavan on Tuesday morning charged in connection with the abduction of businessman Kevin Lunney.

The four males, aged between 25 and 66, are due before Virginia District Court at 10.30am. The men were arrested last week and were being detained in Monaghan and Dublin Garda stations.

Mr Lunney, the chief operations officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted on September 17th near his Co Fermanagh home and tortured before being dumped 2½ hours later in Co Cavan.