Four men for court over attempted gangland murder

Four men arrested in Dublin last week for conspiracy to murder as part of an ongoing feud between Dublin-based gangs will appear in court on Monday.

Gardaí believe the arrests frustrated the latest attempt by the Kinahan gang to murder a Hutch gang associate.

Two men armed with a loaded gun and ammunition were detained in Fairview at about 8pm on Monday.

The other two men were arrested elsewhere in central Dublin. It is understood their role was to assist in the getaway after the attack.

The four men - aged 23, 35, 37 and 38 - are all well-known to gardaí. One is a senior member of the Kinahan gang and another, who is also connected to the gang, has multiple convictions, including for bomb and gun offences.

The two others are from west Dublin and are believed to be killers for hire, with one of them having been released from jail earlier this year.

In a statement on Saturday night the Garda Press Office said the four men would be charged at the Dublin District Court on Monday.