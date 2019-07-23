Four men arrested over alleged Dublin city assault
One man in his early 20s is taken to hospital with minor injuries to his face
The scene of the alleged assault on Townsend Street in Dublin 2 has been sealed off pending a forensic examination. Photograph: The Irish Times
Four young men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Dublin city centre on Monday night.
The alleged assault occurred shortly before 11pm on Monday, on Townsend Street, Dublin 2.
A man in his early 20s was taken to hospital with “minor facial injuries” following the attack, according to a Garda spokesman.
Investigating gardaí arrested four men in their 20s for questioning over the incident.
The four have been released without charge and a file is being prepared by gardaí for the Director of Public Prosecutions.