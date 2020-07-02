Four men arrested following €4m cannabis seizure in Laois

Four men have been arrested following a cannabis seizure of almost €4 million in Co Laois.

A vehicle was stopped by gardaí in the Raheen area of Co Laois at about 9.15am on Wednesday. A search of the vehicle was carried out where a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis herb and a large amount of suspected cannabis products were seized.

The estimated value of the seizure is approximately €3.9 million.

Four men were arrested at the scene. Two men in their 30s are currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station while two men in their 40s are currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

All four men are detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation was carried by the Laois Drugs Unit supported by local detective units and national Garda units targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs. Investigations are ongoing.