Four men arrested by gardaí over shooting in Dublin

Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Bluebell, Dublin on Saturday in which a woman and a man were seriously injured.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are detained at Kevin Street, Kilmainham and Irishtown Garda stations under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The injured woman (30) remains in a serious condition in St James’s Hospital . The injured man, aged in his 30s, who presented in hospital also remains in serious condition.

The incident occurred at Bernard Curtis House, a flat complex in the Bluebell area of Inchicore, Dublin 8.

It is understood at least one man with a gun targeted a flat at the complex and fired shots at the door into the flat.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the shootings. A motive has not been established, but a Garda source said it may have been targeted and is not believed to be related to a domestic disturbance.

No weapons have been recovered, and the scene was preserved for a technical examination.

At the scene on Saturday, officers attached to Garda Technical Bureau could be seen combing and taking photographs of the area surrounding the second floor apartment.

Tommy Coombes, general manager of the Bluebell Community Council, which has a premises opposite the flat complex described the injured woman as very quiet and unassuming. He said she had a relative living in another flat in the complex.

He said the Bluebell community was tight-knit but there was a lot of poverty and it was facing degeneration. “When you look at all the ingredients you have here, what the f**k do you expect to happen” he said.

Gardaí are appealed for anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.