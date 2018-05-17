Four Irishmen arrested in Spain over €3.4 million drugs haul

Four Irish men have been arrested in Spain following the seizure of €3.4 million worth of drugs hidden among a truckload of lettuce bound for Ireland.

All of those arrested, which also included a Romanian national, have been brought before a Spanish court.

The operation occurred on Sunday May 6th but details were only announced by Spanish police and gardai on Thursday.

Herbal cannabis was discovered hidden among crates of lettuce at a location near Malaga in southern Spain.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who has responsibility for Special Crime Operations, said, the arrests followed “ongoing and very productive cooperation” with Spanish law enforcement in tackling organised crimes in both countries.

“This operation has dealt another significant blow to the capacity of the organised crime groups involved to continue their trade in controlled substances,” he said.

It followed what was described as a lengthy coordinated investigation by both the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Spanish Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil.

The Irish men are aged 56, 45, 35 and 33, and the Romanian 27. All remain in custody, police said.