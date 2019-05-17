Four held after North ATM theft foiled
Men were arrested after robbery attempt at Belfast service station
Four men have been arrested following an attempt to steal an ATM in Belfast. Map: Datawrapper
Four men have been arrested following an attempt to steal an ATM from a service station in Belfast.
The incident happened in the Gilnahirk Road area of east Belfast. The men taken into custody are aged 30, 33, 37 and 41.
“Police would ask anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area or have information that may assist with the investigation to contact police on 101,” a PSNI spokesman said. – PA