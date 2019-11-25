Four held after man found with lacerations in Athy

Gardaí on Monday arrested four men in connection with a serious assault and criminal damage at a halting site in Co Kildare.

On Saturday afternoon gardaí were called to a halting site in Athy. On arrival they found a man in his 50s with lacerations to his head and body.

Both the driver’s window and the rear window of his 4x4 vehicle was smashed. The vehicle was removed for forensic examination.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was treated for his injuries which were not life-threatening.

Arising out of the incident, four men were arrested by gardaí in connection with the investigation.

The four, who are aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist in this investigation to contact the incident room at Athy Garda station 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.