Four held after man dies in Co Antrim stabbing

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man who was injured in a stabbing in Co Antrim, the PSNI said.

The man (21) sustained stab wounds during an incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 2.50am along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but he died on Sunday morning as a result of his injuries. Two other men and woman were also taken to hospital.

Four men, aged 19, 24, 25 and 29, remain in custody in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Michelle Griffin said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2.50am yesterday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101.” – PA