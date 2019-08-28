Four handguns found after gardaí stop speeding car in Co Monaghan

Gardaí carrying out speed checks in Co Monaghan stopped a man carrying four handguns as well as ammunition on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Carrickmacross Roads Policing Unit detected a car speeding on the N2 in the townland of Lisanisk.

The car was pulled over and the driver, a man in his 30s, was asked to get out for a roadside drugs test.

Following the test gardaí searched the car and found four pistols and ammunition.

The man was arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda station under anti-terrorism legislation. He can be questioned for up to 48 hours.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations are continuing.

A source said detectives believe the man may be associated with a dissident republican group but stressed that investigations are at an early stage.