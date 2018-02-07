Four gardaí suspended over Kildare nightclub cocaine inquiry

Four gardaí have been suspended from duty as part of an investigation into alleged cocaine use by members of the force in a Kildare nightclub.

Sources have confirmed the gardaí were formally suspended on Monday following the incident in December.

The investigation is believed to be focussing on two gardaí who were allegedly caught taking drugs while off-duty in a nightclub prior to Christmas, as well as two other officers accused of supplying the substance.

A spokesman for the Garda said it was currently being treated as an internal matter, and there would be no comment while investigations were ongoing.

The Irish Times reported last month that Garda management had opened an internal disciplinary procedure after a male and female Garda were allegedly witnessed by nightclub staff sniffing cocaine in the bathroom area during a night out with other off-duty gardaí.

Uniformed gardaí were called to the scene, and it is understood that the female officer in question claimed she received a small quantity of cocaine from another member of the force.

The investigating gardaí proceeded to interview nightclub staff, review CCTV footage and check the phones of those against whom the allegations had been made, although no drugs were found during searches.

As well as possible criminal charges, the gardaí involved could face disciplinary sanctions including reduced pay, loss of rank and dismissal.