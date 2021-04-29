Four gardaí and a private citizen facing charges in alleged corruption investigation

Four gardaí and a private citizen are facing charges in connection with a two-year investigation into alleged corruption offences.

The five people are to appear by appointment at a Garda station located in the Southern region where they are to be charged.

The five are to attend a Garda station by arrangement and will be granted station bail to appear before a court at a later date.

The investigation is being led by an Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, John O’Driscoll, involving personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

The investigation, which has developed various strands, began two years ago into allegations concerning a number of individual gardaí and civilians.

A spokesman for Garda headquarters said it “does not comment on reports in the media”.

The spokesman added: “This is an ongoing criminal investigation. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

Up to 100 people are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Mobile phones and documents have been seized.

Last November, eight gardaí were suspended as part of the investigation, following lengthy enquiries by a team of officers attached to the GNBCI.

This element of the investigation has focussed on alleged corruption in public office, and into claims that individual gardaí did not pursue enquiries into fixed charge penalty notices relating to individuals.

Last October, mobile phones and documents were seized from a number of gardaí, as well as persons and players involved in sporting circles.

A number of Garda stations have also been searched.