Four arrests in inquiry into intimidation campaign against Quinn directors

Four people have been arrested for questioning over the campaign of intimidation and violence against the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

The four latest arrests in the major cross-border inquiry took place on both sides of the Border; three arrests were made by the PSNI and one by the Garda.

The cross-border inquiry was intensified with the abduction and torture of QIH director Kevin Lunney last September.

Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy, was regarded as the leader of the Border gang that has been attacking and intimidating the QIH executive team in recent years.

McGuinness, a Dubliner who had long settled in Co Fermanagh, died of a cardiac event last November when English police raided a safe house he was staying in near Buxton in Derbyshire.

The raid was carried out at the same time the PSNI and Garda raided a series of addresses on both sides of the Border in connection with the attack on Mr Lunney.

More to follow.