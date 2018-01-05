Four arrests after burglary at home of man in his 90s

Four men have been arrested after a burglary at the home of a man in his 90s in Co Clare.

The four were arrested at around 4pm following the incident at a house on Kildysart Road near Ennis.

One of those arrested was in his teens, two were in their 30s and another was in his 40s. They are being held at garda stations in Ennis and Shannon under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. They can be held for up to 24 hours.

The man living in the property was there alone and was unharmed in the incident, a garda spokesman said.

The arrests took place as part of the force’s Operation Thor, which aims to cease the activities of roaming, organised burglary gangs.