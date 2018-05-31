Four arrested and victim hospitalised after Clondalkin assault

Four men have been arrested following an assault on a man in his 20s in Clondalkin.

The incident took place at a filling station on the ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin, on Thursday at 7.10pm.

The injured man has been removed to Tallaght hospital.

Gardaí responded and arrested four men, all aged in their 20s, in a car close to the scene.

They are being held at Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01-6667600.