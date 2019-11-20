Four arrested after violent attacks on prostitutes

Gardaí investigating violent robberies targeting men and woman working in prostitution have arrested four suspects for questioning.

The suspects, aged 18 to 37 years, were detained on Tuesday in the course of three searches in the west Dublin area.

All four men have been arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. A fifth man was arrested during the operation on foot of a bench warrant and is now before the District Court.

Since mid-October there have been at least seven assaults on people involved in prostitution.

The attackers have targeted those offering services online and used their internet presence to lure them to locations where the assaults and robberies have then taken place.

“The motive for these attacks appears to be monetary gain, although violence has been used and they have been terrifying incidents for the injured parties (female and male) involved,” gardaí said in a statement.

“On each occasion an online appointment is made, but when the ‘client’ arrives the sex worker is attacked and robbed by a number of males.”

Investigators are working closely with the injured parties involved and treating the victims with “the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality”.

Detectives attached to Operation Quest at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau are working with other gardaí, based mainly in Dublin.

Gardaí from the Dublin South Central, Western and Northern Divisions have been involved in the investigation along with colleagues from the Longford-Roscommon division.

Operation Quest focuses on securing convictions against individuals involved in organising prostitution.

While most of the attacks gardaí are aware of occurred in Dublin, the attackers also travelled outside the capital to ambush targets they arranged online to meet.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to others working in prostitution who may have been subjected to similar attacks to report the incident.

They have assured victims they will be “treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity” if they come forward.

The arrests of the suspects on Tuesday were intelligence-led and arise from the investigation that has been ongoing since gardaí made their first public appeal for information last week.

They have also appealed to anyone with information to contact them to help stop “these dangerous attackers”.