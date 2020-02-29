Four arrested after drugs worth €455,000 seized in Dublin

Four people have been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €455,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Dublin.

On Friday, gardaí intercepted a car in the Ballyfermot area. During a search of the car, gardaí found quntities of heroin and cocaine – pending analysis – with estimated values of €175,000 and €70,000 respectively.

The occupants of the car – two women (aged 18 and 22) and a boy (17) – were arrested. The boy was released without charge and the two women remain in custody at Ballyfermot Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

In a follow-up operation in the early hours of Saturday, gardaí seized further quantities of heroin (€140,000) and cocaine (€70,000) during a search of a residence in Dublin 7.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is being held in Bridewell Garda station.