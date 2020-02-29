Four arrested after drugs worth €455,000 seized in Dublin
Gardaí discover quantities of heroin and cocaine during searches of car and residence
Four people have been arrested following drugs seizures on Friday night and early on Saturday morning
Four people have been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €455,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Dublin.
On Friday, gardaí intercepted a car in the Ballyfermot area. During a search of the car, gardaí found quntities of heroin and cocaine – pending analysis – with estimated values of €175,000 and €70,000 respectively.
The occupants of the car – two women (aged 18 and 22) and a boy (17) – were arrested. The boy was released without charge and the two women remain in custody at Ballyfermot Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.
In a follow-up operation in the early hours of Saturday, gardaí seized further quantities of heroin (€140,000) and cocaine (€70,000) during a search of a residence in Dublin 7.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is being held in Bridewell Garda station.