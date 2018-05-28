Foul play ruled out in death of Polish man (54) in Co Mayo

Gardaí investigating the death of a Polish man in Charlestown, Co Mayo over the weekend have ruled out foul play in the case.

A postmortem was carried out on the remains of the 54-year-old, who was named locally as Zdzislaw Sokolowski, at Mayo University Hospital by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

Mr Sokolowski was found dead on Sunday in a flat on Main Street in Charlestown, where he lived alone.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced for the former mechanic, who had been living in the east Mayo area for some time.