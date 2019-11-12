Former US president Jimmy Carter hospitalised for brain procedure

Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised in Atlanta on Monday night to undergo a procedure intended to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls, his office said.

Mr Carter will have the procedure performed on Tuesday morning. “President Carter is resting comfortably and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” Deanna Congileo, his spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Ms Congileo provided no elaboration on what prompted the trip to the Emory University Hospital or any further details on the procedure.

Ms Carter, who in March became the longest-living president in American history, has endured a series of health setbacks in recent months only to bounce back. He fell and broke a hip in May, requiring surgery, then fell again last month and fractured his pelvis, resulting in 14 stitches days after his 95th birthday.

But after his latest hospitalisation, he again drove himself back into his active post-presidential life, showing up in Nashville, Tennessee, to work on a Habitat for Humanity project just as he had done for years since leaving the White House. He sported a black eye and a head bandage but otherwise appeared undaunted by his physical challenges.

He returned to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, a week ago to teach Sunday school and ruminated about the possibility of death. Recalling a bout with cancer four years ago, he said he would be at peace at the end. “I, obviously, prayed about it,” he said. “I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I just asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”

Mr Carter, the US’s 39th president, served one term from 1977 to 1981, determined to restore trust in government after the Watergate and Vietnam eras. He brokered a landmark peace agreement between Israel and Egypt at Camp David and passed treaties handing over control of the Panama Canal to Panama. But economic woes and the Iran hostage crisis hurt him politically, and he lost reelection to Ronald Reagan.

In his busy post-presidency, Mr Carter set up a center to promote conflict resolution, eradication of certain diseases in Africa, democratic election monitoring and other humanitarian causes. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and achieved a measure of redemption after the indignity of his reelection defeat. - NY Times