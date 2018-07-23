Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player admits having blade in public

A former Ulster and Ireland rugby player has admitted having a blade in public.

Ryan Cyril Caldwell was due to contest the charge against him, initially claiming he had the article for a fishing trip.

But at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday the 33-year-old, of Drumart Drive in the city, entered a plea of guilty.

Caldwell, an ex-Ulster and Ireland lock, also played for Bath and Exeter Chiefs before injuries forced him to retire from professional rugby more than two years ago.

He was charged with having a blade at High Street in Belfast on April 29th this year.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed Caldwell was admitting the offence. Mr Boyd told District Judge Fiona Bagnall his client has now abstained from any drug-taking.

Caldwell was released on continuing bail to appear again in two weeks time for a sentencing process.