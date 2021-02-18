Former Terenure College teacher John McClean sentenced to eight years in prison over abuse of 23 boys

A former teacher and rugby coach at Terenure College has been sentenced to eight years in prison over the abuse of 23 schoolboys.

On Thursday, John McClean (76) of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, was sentenced to 11 years, with three suspended, after pleading guilty to charges of indecently assaulting 23 pupils between 1973 and 1990.

McClean was an English teacher at the south Dublin fee-paying school from 1966 to 1996, as well as a rugby coach.

He was involved in costume fittings for school plays, which he used as an opportunity to sexually abuse multiple boys.

Following one student reporting that McClean had touched his genitals he was removed from the role fitting costumes in 1979.

However, in the early 1980s he was given his own office as first-year “form master”, where he would continue to physically and sexually abuse students.

After admitting to one of the allegations in 1996 he left the school to take up a position as director of rugby at University College Dublin.

Sentencing McClean in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Pauline Codd said the sexual assault of a child was particularly “morally reprehensible”.

Some of the instances of the abuse involved “pre-planning,” while others were opportunistic, but “all involved significant abuse of power,” she said.

McClean had “acted with impunity” for 17 years, and exploited his position as a teacher and sports coach in an “egregious breach of trust”, the judge said.

The high number of victims was taken into account in the sentence, and the accused had “cast his net wide”, she said.

Through the fear of pupils being dropped from the school rugby team, McClean had been able to “exert control” over some of his victims after abusing them, in a “most manipulative manner”, she said.

As the sentence was handed down, McClean sat in the courtroom looking down, often with his head in his hands.

Previously McClean had denied all the offences when interviewed by gardaí and trial dates had been fixed, before he finally pleaded guilty last November.

Last week the court heard a number of victim-impact statements from past pupils who had been abused by McClean. One victim described McClean as “evil personified”, while another victim said the abuse was the “cold calculated actions of an odious man”.