Former scout leader charged with sexually abusing boy in 2000s

A 72-year-old former scout leader has been remanded on bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Cork city more than a decade ago.

David Barry of Montrose, Firgrove Gardens in Bishopstown in Cork was charged with sexual assault of the 15-year-old boy on a date between September 1st, 2007, and June 30th, 2008, in Cork.

On Wednesday at Cork District Court, Det Garda Gary Duggan of Bishopstown Garda station told how he arrested Mr Barry at Tramore Road in Cork and cautioned him before charging him with the offence.

Det Garda Duggan said Mr Barry made no reply to the single charge and gardaí had no objection to Mr Barry being released on bail once he signed on every Wednesday at Togher Garda station.

Sgt John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the matter be tried on indictment by judge and jury at Circuit Court level and he applied for a week’s adjournment for service of the book of evidence.

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin said Mr Barry was anxious for the case to proceed as quickly as possible so it could join with similar charges that he is already facing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the State application and remanded Mr Barry on his own bail to appear again at Cork District Court on April 8th for service of the book of evidence.

Mr Barry is due to appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court next month on 26 counts of indecent or sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault on dates between 1986 and 2005.

The State alleges in those charges that Mr Barry indecently or sexually assaulted eight boys and attempted to indecently assault a ninth boy at an address in Cork on various occasions.