Former Garda press chief denies trying to ‘do down’ O’Sullivan

The former head of the Garda Press Office has rejected a suggestion that he was anxious to “do down” the then garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan because he was “bitter”.

Supt David Taylor, in his third day of evidence to the Charleton tribunal, also rejected a suggestion from counsel for Ms O’Sullivan that he “vented” against Ms O’Sullivan during a meeting in his home with TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly.

The tribunal is investigating a claim that Supt Taylor conducted a smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe having been ordered to do so by then garda commissioner Martin Callinan. Supt Taylor said this alleged campaign was known to the then deputy commissioner Ms O’Sullivan. They have both denied the claim.

Notes taken of the meeting with the politicians by Mr Wallace record Supt Taylor as saying, in relation to Ms O’Sullivan that “when she moves she’s lying”.

Another note recorded Supt Taylor as saying he was the “most unaccountable commissioner”.

Asked by Micheal P O’Higgins SC, for Ms O’Sullivan, former commissioner Martin Callinan, and Garda HQ, if he denied speaking pejoratively about Ms O’Sullivan at the October 2016 meeting, Supt Taylor said: “I don’t recall saying those things.”

“As I have said, she would not have been my number one choice” for garda commissioner. “I didn’t say she was a liar.”

The tribunal has heard that after Mr Callinan retired, and was replaced by Ms O’Sullivan, Supt Taylor was moved from the Garda Press Office to the Traffic Division. Supt Taylor said he considered it a “sideways move”.

Leaking of information

Supt Taylor was later suspended as a criminal inquiry was conducted into the leaking of information to the media, in the period after he had left the press office. Ms O’Sullivan’s husband, then Det Supt Jim McGowan, was part of the investigating team, which Supt Taylor said was “unusual”.

During his period of suspension, he was on 75 per cent pay and during his meeting with Mr Wallace and Ms Daly, Supt Taylor explained that he was under financial pressure as a result.

The Garda investigation led to a recommendation that criminal charges be brought against Supt Taylor but the Director of Public Prosecutions did not agree. No charges were brought. Disciplinary inquiries were also dropped.

Mr O’Higgins said the witness was “fixated on Nóirín O’Sullivan and her husband’s role in the investigation” into the media leaks. Supt Taylor said he did not accept that.

“You were keen to present yourself as a victim and draw parallels with Maurice McCabe?” Mr O’Higgins said. Supt Taylor said he did not accept that.

In response to the chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, Supt Taylor said he accepted that the findings of the criminal inquiry had been correct and that he had leaked information in an unauthorised manner.

Supt Taylor’s wife, Michele, is due to give evidence later this afternoon, after which her husband is due to resume his evidence.