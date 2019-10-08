Former drugs mule settles case over publication of twin sons’ birth certificates

Former drugs mule Michaella McCollum has settled a case over a newspaper publishing photographs of her twin sons’ birth certificates.

The 25-year-old mother-of-two complained after the images appeared in The Sunday World.

Her solicitor confirmed today that the matter has now ended without any court action.

Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, said: “On June 17, 2018 The Sunday World published photos of the birth certificates of our client’s two infant children without her consent.

“We are instructed by her to announce that we have reached a resolution satisfactory to both parties.

“The case has been settled without the need to resort to litigation, nor any admission of liability on the part of the newspaper.”

McCollum, from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, gave birth to the twins in May last year.

She became known as one of the Peru Two after being caught with Scottish woman Melissa Reid in 2013 attempting to smuggle £1.5m worth of cocaine out of the South American country.

The pair later admitted to drug smuggling and were jailed for six years and eight months. Both women were released in 2016.

Since then McCollum has been involved in a number of legal issues over her coverage in the media.

Earlier this year she received undisclosed damages after suing three newspapers for alleged invasion of privacy in publishing an intimate photograph.